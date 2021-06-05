Group camps out in Placerville in hopes of spotting UFOs

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group in Placerville is camping out overnight in hopes of spotting some UFOs.

“I want to know the truth. That is why I am out here, “said Paul Roberts.

Lawn chairs and telescopes fill the yard of one of the UFO enthusiasts. There is a good reason why they chose that area to gather Saturday night.

“It’s a hotspot for UFO because they are attracted to gold,” Roberts said.

Roberts, with Halo Paranormal Investigations, says the area is part of the UFO Gold Country Triangle.

“That the Senate is involved in investigating what UFO are ,that does get me excited,” Roberts said.

Dev Rugne, the assistant state director for Northern California Mutual UFO Network, agrees.

“That was a step in the right direction to open people’s mind as far as the ones who are naysayers,” Rugne said.

“I am fascinated by UFOs. I have several abduction experiences. Some are like lucid dreams,” said Deanna Stinson.

Stinson says she has had many encounters, and she believes UFOs are coming to Northern California to improve the dryland.

“We have been having a lot of reports, quite a bit this year,” Rugne said.

Rugne says it is important to have Saturday’s gathering to get more eyes on the sky.

“Come together, like-minded people and have fun skywatching, meet new people,” Rugne said.

The group says UFO sightings in the area happen around 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. They will be keeping an eye on the sky.