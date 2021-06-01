Group escorted out of The Sawyer hotel after alleged complaint about same-sex couple

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A popular downtown Sacramento hotel is at the center of what is being called an incident of discrimination.

Video shows the aftermath of a confrontation involving a same-sex couple and a group of women. According to witnesses, the group of women had complained about a female couple kissing while children were present.

The video shows the group and people in the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel’s pool shouting at each other. Security escorted the group off the property.

The Sawyer does not condone discrimination or verbal assault of any kind. An unfortunate disagreement between guests occurred at our pool over the holiday weekend and the matter has since been resolved. Nikki Carlson, general manager at The Sawyer