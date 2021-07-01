Group gathers to remember veterans with no family left

(KTXL) — Local organizations came together to remember veterans who died and have no family left to remember them.

“We have individuals that come from funeral homes as well as from the coroner’s office who don’t have any family members,” said William Pickard, Sacramento Valley National Cemetery director. “I’m a veteran myself in the Army. It’s just a sense of gratification that I’m able to serve and continue to serve my brothers and sisters in arms.”

“It’s really important for us because when they pass there’s no family present. And because they’re fellow veterans of ours, we’re part of their family,” said veteran Alex Candela.