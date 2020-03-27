Group hosts daily baby supply giveaways for Stockton families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Sutter Gould Medical Foundation is making sure parents have basic necessities like formula, diapers and wipes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So just for the moms to have at least one pack is like liquid gold right now,” medical assistant Kaylee Haire said. “No one can find it anywhere.”

Haire says basic baby items can be hard to find as shelves remain sparse at grocery and department stores.

“There’s a lot of people who are laid off still not getting checks or anything so items such baby wipes or diapers can be expensive and hard for families to get right now,” Haire said.

That's why she's been working with pediatrician Dr. Krystle Balduzzi to hand out supplies over the last 10 days.

“They have been so joyful just to have the opportunity to receive some of these items,” Haire said. “I mean we have little tiny babies that don’t have anything right now.”

With the help of community donations, they have been able to hold the drive-through giveaway every day from noon to 1 p.m. Sutter Gould says the giveaways will continue as long as supplies last. Donations can be dropped off at their office on Hammer Lane.

In less than two weeks, Haire estimates they've helped at least 200 families.

"It’s really nice being able to help out the community and just to give back to others,” she told FOX40. “It’s just heartwarming and it just makes your heart sing a little bit.”

