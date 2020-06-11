Group of Sacramento City Council members call for review of police practices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of four Sacramento City Council members have written a letter to the mayor and the city manager asking for an examination of police practices in the city in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

The Black Lives Matter protests in Sacramento were intense because of the recent history of deaths at the hands of police officers. The fact that they were deemed justified seemed to bolster protesters.

Council members Larry Carr, Rick Jennings, Eric Guerra and Allen Warren say they want a structured review of use of force practices by the Sacramento Police Department.

“Cross culture, race, religion, and people saying enough is enough. How much more of this do we have to tolerate as a city?” Warren said.

They represent ethnically diverse council districts and feel the city should be leading the recent reform movement.

“Address these issues of race and equity head on in our own city,” Guerra said. “We should be heading the nation on these efforts.”

Members of the group said they have to take advantage of the momentum of the moment. They say the passage of time has diverted actual reform.

Those reforms include things like backing off potentially violent confrontations, outlining specific tactics that should be used when officers are confronted with violence and requiring officers to intervene when fellow officers cross the line.

Over the years, the city has examined police procedures.

“We want to see how implementable they are immediately in our city,” Guerra said. “We don’t need to study this. We need to figure out how to implement actions that build that level of trust.”

“More transparency, more accountability and ultimately, there has to be consequence,” Warren said.

The mayor’s office is not oblivious to the criticism of inaction. Protesters gathered in the streets surrounding Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s home over the weekend.

The mayor’s office is working on a structured approach to assessing police reforms, which he will release next week.

The group of council members have also expressed their concern that social distancing guidelines have prevented citizens from attending city council meetings. They are hoping in-person meetings can be restarted as soon as its safe so citizens can express their feelings in person rather than through electronic means.