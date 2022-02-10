Group of teens arrested after flares send Stockton school into lockdown

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Five teenagers were arrested Wednesday after flares were shot off multiple times over the course of a week, sending a Stockton school into lockdown.

The Stockton Police Department said there had been several reports of a flare gun being fired near Creekside Elementary School on Estate Drive.

Police said the incidents prompted multiple lockdowns at the school over the week.

Around noon Wednesday, as detectives and a school resource officer investigated the reports, they stopped a vehicle at Thornton Road and Aberdeen Avenue, roughly a mile and a half away from the elementary school.

Inside the stopped vehicle police said they spotted a flare gun.

Nathan Nakham, 18, was arrested, along with a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys. The group now faces weapons charges, police reported.

The identities of the minors were not released by police.