Groups aim to help residents deal with unhealthy air quality

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Several groups in the region banded together to form the Greater Sac Area Fire Preparation Collaborative to help residents who may have trouble dealing with bad air quality due to wildfire smoke.

“This box fan project, like I said, is for families who do not have central heat and air. So that way they can set up a room in their apartment or in their home … so that when the air quality like today is really bad with the smoke, they will have one room … that will have clean air,” said Josie Morales, with the collaborative.

According to Spare the Air, Sacramento, Placer and El Dorado counties currently have unhealthy levels of air quality.

Those in need of a box fan can contact NorCal Resist or United Latinos.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News