Groups aim to help residents deal with unhealthy air quality

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Several groups in the region banded together to form the Greater Sac Area Fire Preparation Collaborative to help residents who may have trouble dealing with bad air quality due to wildfire smoke.

“This box fan project, like I said, is for families who do not have central heat and air. So that way they can set up a room in their apartment or in their home … so that when the air quality like today is really bad with the smoke, they will have one room … that will have clean air,” said Josie Morales, with the collaborative.

According to Spare the Air, Sacramento, Placer and El Dorado counties currently have unhealthy levels of air quality.

Those in need of a box fan can contact NorCal Resist or United Latinos.