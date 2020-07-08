Groups hand out produce boxes for the food-insecure

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Stockton groups joined forces Tuesday to help feed their community.

The Edible Schoolyard Project and the PDL Youth Foundation gave away 150 boxes full of fresh organic fruits and veggies.

The organizers say food insecurity is an issue year-round but it’s now more important than ever that families get nutritious meals on their table.

“We need to get back to ‘not the corner store,’ not where we just go and get a bunch of junk food,” volunteer Viola Shackleford said.

The groups said they will return to distribute more boxes in two weeks.