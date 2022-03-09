What could keep hundreds of people off Sacramento County’s streets? The extension of Project Roomkey, according to some housing advocates.

June 2022 is the deadline grand jurors have given the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors to appoint an independent panel to conduct a new audit of federal COVID-19 relief fund usage. Those jurors have already found that the board quote “abandoned responsibility for COVID spending,” with millions allocated in ways not directly related to pandemic concerns in the area.

Niki Jones, with the Sacramento Homeless Organizing Committee, and Mason Taylor, with California COVID Justice, joined Sonseeahray on Wednesday to talk about how groups are pressing for the board to use relief dollars still available for homeless services.