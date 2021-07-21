Guinda homeowner shoots suspected intruders, killing one

GUINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected intruder was killed and another was wounded Tuesday night when the sheriff’s office said a Guinda homeowner opened fire.

According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9 p.m., deputies were called to a home on County Road 45 where two people had been shot.

One person died at the scene from their gunshots wounds.

Investigators said they believe the homeowner who shot the two was uninjured.

What led up to the shooting has not been reported by the sheriff’s office. The identities of the suspected intruders have not been reported.