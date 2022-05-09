SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A gun was confiscated from a student at Foothill High School in Sacramento County Monday, the Twin Rivers Unified School District said.

According to the district, the gun was confiscated after the student attempted to leave the school during questioning and a search. There are no reports of the student brandishing the gun, the district said.

The district said Twin Rivers police officers and deputies from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department responded immediately and that the student was taken into custody.

Mental health experts were sent to the school for students and staff, according to the district.

Providing a safe and secure learning environment is a top priority of Twin Rivers Unified. The district proactively takes measures to address these situations safely and expeditiously. Weapons of any kind are never permitted on our campuses and there are serious consequences for students who are found in possession of a weapon. Zenobia J. Gerald, spokesperson for the Twin Rivers Unified School District