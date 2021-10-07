Gun confiscated from student on Elk Grove High School campus

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A handgun was confiscated from a student at Elk Grove High School on Thursday, school officials said in a statement.

After hearing a report of a student in possession of a weapon on campus, officials contacted law enforcement. Police identified and found the student in question, then confiscated a handgun from the student without incident.

The gun was never brandished, school officials said.

The school district reminds the community “IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING.”