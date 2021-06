STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 60-year-old Stockton man was held at gunpoint last week when two people tried to rob him, police say.

Police said the attempted robbery happened sometime between May 24 and 26 at noon near Alpine Avenue and Sutter Street.

According to Stockton police, two people walked up to the victim, pointed a gun at his head and tried to rob him.

Police say the two men left the area without any of the victim’s belonging.