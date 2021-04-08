Gun owners, shops speak out after Biden announces executive actions

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Local gun owners and gun shops say they’re unhappy with President Joe Biden’s executive actions on guns.

Even though California gun laws are some of the most strict in the country, the owner of Rocklin Armory says it’s just another way the president is trying the infringe on people’s rights.

Terry Fong has owned the business for the past five years and says he’s followed all the rules when it comes to his shop and being a registered gun owner but after Thursday he feels differently.

“They diminish our small gun stores and Second Amendment rights,”Fong said.

President Biden announced six new orders to address gun violence and said, “everything that’s being proposed today is totally consistent with the Second Amendment, and there’s a wide consensus behind the need to take action.”

One of the things mentioned Thursday is banning “ghost-guns,” which are assembled with parts purchased online, and making sure all guns have serial numbers.

“The president’s announcement on the gun control measures, will have little, if any, impact on California. We already have the requirements of serializing so-called ghost guns, or homemade guns,” said Sam Paredes, executive director of Gun Owners of California.

On top of that, President Biden wants to make it clear when a gun has a stabilizing brace, claiming it makes a gun more lethal. In California, these guns are not authorized for sale.

Paredes says while he understands the presidents intent on trying to curb violence in the country, he doesn’t think this is the way to do it.

“People who are intent on committing a crime, or an immense act of evil, will do anything they can to make that happen,” Paredes said.



Fong believes the answers to stopping gun violence isn’t by going after the inventory in his store.

“Fund the police. More cops on the street, let them do their job, let them enforce the existing laws we have now,” Fong said.

Also mentioned during the announcement, a “red flag” law that will temporary prevent people in a crisis from accessing firearms again, which is already a law in California.

Paredes tells FOX40 they plan on filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration for Thursday’s announcement.