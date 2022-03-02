STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police reported a man died after he was shot last week by two unknown gunmen.

The police department said its detectives learned Tuesday that the 34-year-old died from his wounds at a hospital.

He was one of two victims shot on South Airport Way the night of Monday, Feb. 21. His identity has not been shared by officials.

Just before 9:30 p.m., gunfire rang out while the man was sitting in his vehicle just south of the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, police said.

Another man who was sitting in his vehicle was also shot and hospitalized. He has not been identified and his condition has not been updated by police.

Information about the suspects or a motive behind the double shooting has not been reported.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting has been asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.