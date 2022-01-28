Guns and Hoses charity football game returns for 48th year on Saturday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The annual Pig Bowl Guns and Hoses Charity Football Game returns for its 48th year on Saturday at Capital Christian School.

Local law enforcement officers and firefighters will play each other in a tackle football game. The game has raised money for local charities over the years, and it’s a way to honor fallen police officers and firefighters.

The annual event is the longest-running charity football game in the nation, according to its website.

“We’re proud to say that we’ve been able to give $1.6 million to our local charities,” Guns and Hoses Public Information Officer Robyn Sutter told FOX40.

“If you look at their helmets, you’ll see different stickers that represent different lives that have been lost, both with fire and law,” Sutter said.

Last year’s game was postponed from January to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday’s games will bring back tackle rules after both teams competed in flag football last year.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., with a kids safety fair scheduled for 11 a.m.