(KTXL) — A man died after he was shot and crashed into an office building in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to the police, officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday to a report of a person being shot on Feather River Drive.

Police said that responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle which had hit an office building.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said homicide detectives are investigating the death.