Gusty winds drive fires in Rio Vista

(KTXL) – In Fairfield and Vacaville, gusts topped 40 MPH in the late afternoon as humidity dropped into the teens.

The wind was especially strong on the west side of the Sacramento Valley and into Yolo and Solano counties.

It was in those conditions the Rio Vista fires broke out near the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 160.

“Wind is one of the biggest contributing factors to fire spread. And you know in California, we talk about fire season, but that’s really 12 months out of the year,” said Fire Chief Jeff Armstrong. “Especially when you put wind on this light flashy fuel out here, within a couple hours it starts to dry out, and fires will spread.”

Armstrong says Rio Vista Fire will maintain a presence throughout the night.

“We’ll have apparatus out in the area monitoring it, making sure that it does not come back up onto the road,” Armstrong said.

Nobody was hurt. No structures burned. Firefighters are investigating the cause of both fires.

Looking ahead, they are concerned about a potentially long season if there isn’t more rain soon. And they need people to be more careful with fire.

“We have people that come out here and fish. They light little camp fires, little warming fires, cooking fires and they they leave for the day and they don’t put those fires out,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong says crews are chasing those fires hours later because an “ember has picked up out of the campfire and it spreads to the nearby vegetation.”