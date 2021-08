STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police say a Habitat for Humanity may have been intentionally set on fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters reported to the scene at West Lane near Clowes Court around 5 a.m., with officers arriving not long after.

The officers were alerted by firefighters that the fire appeared to be intentional. According to police, the fire caused major structural damage.

There is currently no information about a suspect.