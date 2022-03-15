SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Construction is about to begin on a one-of-a-kind development in Sacramento that will offer affordable renting and homeownership options.

The Cornerstone project is set to be built on 44th Street in the Nicholas Park neighborhood.

“We’re out here today building an innovative community where you are going to see two affordable developers — one of them rental, one of them homeownership — coming together to build a community that will be home for over 400 low-income individuals,” explained Leah Miller, CEO for Habitat for Humanity.

The project will include 18 single-family homes and 108 rental units.

“We’ve built and repaired about 300 homes in the last 36 years and this development here, Cornerstone, will be our largest development to date,” Miller said.

Sacramento County and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency will pay for a large part of the project, but additional sponsors are needed to cover the remaining costs.

“One of the really great things about this community, not only will it be all affordable from a payment perspective, but it will be all electric,” Miller said.

Anyone interested in living at the Cornerstone can submit an application through Habitat for Humanity starting next month.