(KTXL) — A beloved Folsom restaurant is reopening on Tuesday after being temporarily closed for three months while the restaurant changed ownership.

Hacienda Real, previously known as Hacienda Del Rio, announced on its Facebook that the restaurant would be reopening under a new name on Tuesday, March 21, at 4 p.m.

Hacienda has been located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years and temporarily closed down to change ownership on Dec. 31.

Chris Corda, the previous owner of Hacienda, announced that he sold the restaurant to Michael Sanson in December 2021. Sanson is not new to the Folsom restaurant industry and owns Plank, another restaurant on Sutter Street in historic Folsom. Sanson previously owned Rock-N-Fire in Folsom as well before it closed down in October.

Michael Sanson told FOX40 News that “there will be a new menu with a combination of traditional favorites and fresh mex options.” Sanson also posted the new menu on their Facebook page in preparation for the reopening.

“It helps to be very familiar with Sutter Street,” Sanson said. “It’s great to be able to get such great feedback from Plank guests on some of the things they’d like to see going forward.”