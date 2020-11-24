Haggin Oaks Golf Complex temporarily closed after more than 20 greens vandalized

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Nearly two dozen greens have been damaged at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex, forcing a temporary closure of the course.

A vandal went for an overnight joyride at the golf course, leaving behind skid marks across more than 20 courses.

“To have this many greens vandalized this way is not something I’ve seen in this town before,” said Mike Woods, general manager at Haggin Oaks.

Woods said he discovered the muddy mess when he got to work Monday morning.

Security had already alerted the Sacramento Police Department and officers detained the driver responsible.

However, the damage was done.

The vandalism forced the temporary closure of the course at a time when golfers are seeking a stress outlet during the pandemic.

“We’ve been so fortunate in golf to be able to provide an outdoor safe recreational activity when there’s so few activities for people to do,” Woods told FOX40. “And then we have to close one of our golf courses based on somebody doing this for some reason. It was frustrating for sure.”

But the closures didn’t stop golfers from coming out to play, taking advantage of the few holes still open for a putt.

“We just thought, ‘What in the world happened?’ And then you realize what did happen,” said golfer Mike McDaniel. “And then you think, ‘Why would anyone come out here in the middle of the night and destroy the property?’ It’s just sad, especially in this time.”

Despite the setback, crews are working quickly to patch up and restore the greens.

Woods said he’s hopeful that more golfers will back soon.

“We got to move forward. What else can you do, right? If there’s one thing we’ve learned about 2020, is look forward,” Woods said.