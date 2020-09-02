Hair salons reopen in Sacramento, nail salon owners voice frustrations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Tuesday was the first full day that hair salons and barbershops could resume indoor services in Sacramento County.

Dozens of them had appointments all day as so many tried to get their haircut.

Meanwhile, nail salons were frustrated they could not resume normal indoor operations according to the latest state COVID-19 guidelines.

At Sacred Barbers on Watt Avenue in Sacramento, the locks of hair were hitting the floor.

Owner Jacob McDougal said so many of the shop’s clients could not wait to get back in and get a trim.

“Happy to be open, that’s for sure,” McDougal told FOX40. “As soon as we opened back up, our books were flooded.”

Since March, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced barbers to close down and open back up twice now.

McDougal said the stop-and-go has been tough for him and his fellow barbers.

“This is the only job that they have, you know, their families depend on it. So, it’s super difficult to try to maintain your clientele,” McDougal explained. “And just making sure that money is coming in, you know?”

But McDougal said, thankfully, his clients returned Tuesday.

“We got a lot of good people, a lot of good clientele and they want to see us win. Super grateful, super humble for that,” McDougal said.

However, others in the professional beauty industry still cannot offer indoor services.

“We are stuck out here for much, much longer,” said Lui Nguyen, president of the Sacramento Nails Association and owner of Top Coat Nail Salon in Natomas.

Nguyen told FOX40 he was disappointed when Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new state COVID-19 guidelines did not allow nail salons to return to indoor operations.

“When he released the news, it was devastating,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen has had his salon set up outside with umbrellas and misters but every day his employees have to set up and take down their stations.

“Move everything in, move everything out,” Nguyen said. “Next day, repeat, repeat.”

Nguyen also said most other nail salons don’t even have the room to go outside.

“Lucky this place that we have and we don’t have any neighbor. They are out of business and that’s the only reason,” Nguyen said.

Meanwhile, McDougal was hopeful he could keep his business open for good this time.

“Fingers crossed that it doesn’t happen again because it’s just taken a burden on us,” McDougal said. “Making sure that we have 25% occupancy, making sure that all the protocols are right, people have their masks on, doing everything that they want so, hopefully, we’ll be able to stay open.”

Nguyen told FOX40 that his nail salon can’t stay open past 2 p.m. because since they’re outside, it just gets too hot. So, even though they are open, they’re still losing money.