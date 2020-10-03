Half a dozen off-ramps to close this weekend along 1-5, Highway 50 for Caltrans project

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Those who travel between downtown and midtown Sacramento and Elk Grove know that there has been a lot of construction activity at night on Interstate 5.

It’s part of the Caltrans FixSac5 makeover of the busy interstate.

This weekend, Caltrans will undertake a major phase of the $370 million project, which removes old roadway and adds new stripping, a commuter lane and a new pedestrian overcrossing.

While the work to date included closing some lanes while work is done at night, this weekend beginning at 9 p.m., half a dozen off-ramps along I-5 and Highway 50, also known as the Capital City Freeway, will be totally shut down.

Not only that but motorists will not be able to use the transition ramp from northbound I-5 to westbound Highway 50.

“Midtown will be affected. We encourage people to use state Route 99,” said Caltrans spokeswoman Angela Daprato. “Capital City Freeway connector ramps will be closed, so plan ahead, be prepared, plan accordingly and be ready for some delays.”

There is a potential for huge traffic headaches for motorists traveling between downtown and Elk Grove this weekend. However, Caltrans tries to schedule major repairs at times that least affect traffic.

That’s why much of the FixSac5 repair work has been done at night and during weekends.

Caltrans actually moved up its construction schedule and decided to take a big bite of the construction apple in doing construction on multiple ramps all at once.

“If it was a normal commute time, you would see more congestion during these times working on these ramps. But because of the COVID situation and low traffic volumes, we are taking advantage and making the most of this time,” Daprato told FOX40.

While motorists headed from I-5 north to Highway 50 east will be detoured, there will be no other lane closures this weekend. That’s good news for most motorists who are passing through.

But traffic will be slowed to make it safe for workers.

“They’re working on the ramps but they could be moving equipment onto the freeway and just be ready for that,” Daprato explained. “So, you are in a construction zone, so be work zone alert.”

You can go to the FixSac5 website to find out which ramps are affected. You can also access social media alerts on the progress of the ramp closures.

Even after this weekend, work will continue. The project won’t be completed until December of 2021.