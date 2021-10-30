Halloween party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a Halloween party left two people dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on Palm Avenue.

According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s officials, they received reports of a shooting just before 1 a.m. at a business in the area that was hosting a party with “hundreds of people in attendance.”

When deputies arrived, they found three men with gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, two of the men died.

The third man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in serious but stable condition.

Deputies were later told four additional people were shot and were taken to the hospital for treatment before first responders arrived. Those victims are also in serious but stable condition.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting and no additional details about what happened were released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4757. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.