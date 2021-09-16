‘Hamilton’ comes to downtown Sacramento, helps businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The world-renowned musical Hamilton is now performing in downtown Sacramento.

It’s the first performance at the newly renovated venue now called the Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center. The musical is also a nice boost for businesses in the area.

“We are super excited that it is here in our hometown of Sacramento finally,” said Director of Operations Benjamin Macias.

It took years to renovate the Community Center Theater in Sacramento, but the wait is over.

“This is the first show in this building, Hamilton is. This is our second night,” Macias said.

With the crowd’s eyes fixed on the stage, others enjoyed what happens before and after the show.

“It has been busier since the play started, for sure,” said server Rick Garcia.

Garcia said daytime in the area is fine for business, but nights are also looking good. He hopes it stays that way for his employer and him.

“You make more money than he would have before. I mean I had probably five or six more tables than I would have lately,” Garcia said. “Like, recently, I haven’t had many tables at night. Since the plays started I’ve had a lot more tables.”

Hamilton will be in downtown Sacramento until Oct. 10.