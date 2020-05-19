Hard Rock Fire Mountain to reopen Thursday

WHEATLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain says it will reopen for gaming and dining on Thursday.

The resort made the announcement on Tuesday following the reopening of other tribal casinos elsewhere in the state, despite the state currently being in its second of four phases of reopening. Gov. Gavin Newsom said casinos are in the third phase.

Under Hard Rock’s “Safe And Sound” plan, employees and guests will be required to wear masks. There will also be temperature checks at entrances for employees and guests.

Hand sanitizing stations will be “more abundant” throughout and plexiglass shields were installed at guest-facing service windows.

The resort also reduced its occupancy.

More on the casino’s reopening plan can be found here.

The Hard Rock is in Yuba County, which began reopening prior to state approval.