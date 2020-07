SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Harlow’s nightclub in midtown Sacramento has been one of the many venues struggling to get by during the pandemic.

Now, the club, which relies heavily on ticket sales for live shows, is selling off its beer supply.

For $19 customers can buy a 64-ounce growler of draft beer from their taps.

They are also offering a free drink token to use once they reopen.

Orders can be picked up this Friday. For more information and to order your growler, click or tap here.