Harmful algal bloom toxins detected in 19 samples collected from Clear Lake; advisories posted

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — State officials are warning swimmers and boaters to keep out of parts of Clear Lake in Lake County due to dangerous algal blooms.

The State Water Resources Control Board said harmful algal bloom toxins were detected in 19 samples gathered around the lake earlier this month.

As a result, a no-swimming advisory for people and their pets has been posted on the western side of the lake. “Danger” advisories have been posted closer to the Clearlake Oaks and Lower portions of the lake and fish caught in those areas should not be eaten.

Officials are warning people to look out for bright or dull green algal blooms floating on the water’s surface.

“Increased temperatures, slow moving water, and excessive nutrients washed into waterways cause these microbes to grow rapidly and form blooms,” Wednesday’s release from the Water Resources Control Board reads. “Those blooms that produce harmful toxins posing health risks to people, animals, and the environment are considered harmful algal blooms.”

Just last week, Lake County issued a “do not drink” advisory for residents whose tap water comes from Clear Lake.