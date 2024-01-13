(FOX40.COM) — Weather in the Central Valley and Sierra areas continues to serve its residents heavy rain and snow this weekend with a side of hazardous conditions.

“We’re in between ‘waves’ of the storm right now,” said FOX40’s award-winning forecaster Dennis Shanahan. “Valley rain picks up again around 7 p.m. with gusty winds.”

*Video Above: Cold continues before rainy, snowy weekend

Winds in the Sacramento area are forecast to reach nearly 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

“Secure loose outdoor objects and take care while driving!” NWS said in its warning.

NWS reported that loose objects may blow around, driving conditions may be difficult, tree branches may come down or become weakened, and power outages are possible.

For those in the mountains, snow has been light, but is forecast to fall heavily in the Sierra on Saturday night, according to Shanahan and NWS.

“The threat of heavy mountain snow will continue through 4 a.m. on Sunday,” NWS said. “Expect difficult driving conditions with slick and snow-covered roads, chain controls, near white-out conditions at times, and road closures.

NWS added that travel in the Sierra is highly discouraged, but if it’s unavoidable, it advised to carry chains, extra warm clothing, food, and water in case of an emergency.