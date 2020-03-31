Hazmat team called to South Sacramento medical building for unknown substance found in letter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A letter containing an unknown substance prompted an evacuation Tuesday at a South Sacramento medical building.

At 2:45 p.m., the Sacramento Fire Department reported two people felt ill after opening the letter at a building near the Methodist Hospital of Sacramento. Their symptoms have since started to improve and they did not have to be hospitalized.

Fire officials say 15 workers were evacuated from the Hospital Drive building and a hazmat team was called out to the scene where they are investigating the unidentified substance.

The two patients have not been transported and their symptoms are improving. This a medical building that had about 15 workers who were evacuated. Hazmat members will work to determine if people were exposed to a dangerous substance. pic.twitter.com/YLe7aFtOge — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) March 31, 2020

