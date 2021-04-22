Hazmat team responds to deadly crash in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A hazmat team responded to a fatal crash Thursday morning in Sutter County.

Photo courtesy of the Sutter County Fire Department

The Sutter County Fire Department says at least one person died in a crash on Reclamation Road. Little else was reported about the crash or who was involved.

The hazmat team responded to the area after the fire department said the crash caused a potential hazardous materials leak. There have been no evacuations ordered due to the spill.

Reclamation Road is closed between Tisdale Road and Pelger Road.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.