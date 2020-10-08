‘He was too young’: Family devastated following deadly shooting at Sacramento Afghan market

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Shujauddin Omar Kheil was holding his 4-year-old daughter’s hand while out grocery shopping for his family when a gunman opened fire at the Afghan market on El Camino Avenue Saturday.

The 27-year-old husband and father of two was shot and killed.

“We couldn’t believe it. We were shaking,” Jowad Mirzai, Omar Kheil’s cousin, told FOX40. “At first, we thought, ‘It’s not true. It cannot happen. He was too young.’”

Mirzai says the family moved to Sacramento from Afghanistan a couple of years ago. They thought the United States would be safer.

Omar Kheil was working two jobs while going to school — all for a better life.

“His dreams are gone but his family’s dreams are still here. And we have no idea how to accomplish those dreams,” Mizrai said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the gunman, identified as Hassibullah Sham Hassib, shot three people before fatally shooting himself.

According to family members, a second victim, Abdul Mobin, died from his injuries on Wednesday. His cousin described the 19-year-old as a “sweet, kind and gentle soul.”

The third victim in the shooting, a 30-year-old man, is expected to survive.

As Mirzai grieves, he’s asked for the community’s help to try to heal his broken family, especially for Omar Kheil’s little girl.

“She’s alive but I don’t want to say ‘damaged,’ but she saw the whole thing. That’s the thing, they all need help,” he said.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign.