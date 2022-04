EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A head-on crash on Highway 50 near South Lake Tahoe caused traffic delays Monday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said two small SUVs crashed head-on into each other west of Pioneer Trail just after 1 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The crash caused traffic to be backed up to the Agricultural Inspection Station.

No details were released on what caused the crash.