(KTXL) — An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a head-on crash left one person dead southwest of Yuba City, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, Hailey Foster, 18, was driving a Ford Mustang on South George Washington Boulevard, south of Bogue Road, when she approached a Ford Explorer that was traveling in the opposite direction just after 10 p.m. on Christmas day.

The CHP said that the two vehicles crashed head-on and the Ford Explorer overturned. The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 44-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foster, the driver of the Ford Mustang, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was taken to a hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.

According to the CHP, the cause of the crash is still being investigated.