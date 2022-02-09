Health center revives former program to help support Black transgender people

(KTXL) — Coming to terms with being transgender can be the achievement of a lifetime, but it can also set someone up to be a target for discrimination, and that discrimination can be compounded by race.

The latest U.S. Trans Survey shows that 42% of Black transgender people have experienced homelessness, 53% have experienced sexual assault and 34% have poor health care.

To help combat those ills, Sacramento’s Gender Health Center is reviving an old program.

Jasmine Bright, the center’s co-executive director and director of health care service joined Sonseeahray Tonsall Wednesday to talk about the organization’s program.