Health official discusses goal of National Respiratory Care Week

For months now, respiratory therapists around the region have been among the nurses and medical technicians demonstrating in front of their hospitals about low staffing levels.

One such protest happened on Morse Avenue in front of Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Thursday.

Picketers point to a system strained by the pandemic and hospital managers not reacting quickly enough to meet the needs.

Getting more respiratory therapists into the employment pipeline is one of this week’s, National Respiratory Care Week, goals.

Robby Nijjar, the director of Respiratory Therapy at the Rancho Cordova campus of San Joaquin Valley College, joined Sonseeahray to discuss how to do that.