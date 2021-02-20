Health officials announce more COVID-19 cases linked to Sacramento warming center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The two warming centers Sacramento closed following a positive COVID-19 test will remain closed for several days after more people had positive test results.

According to Sacramento County Public Health, three more people who were at the Library Galleria center tested positive — two workers and one guest.

“County Public Health on Saturday … directed the City to close the centers for 10 days starting Feb. 18,” officials said in a press release.

With the additional positive tests, there are now four COVID-19 cases linked to the warming centers.

“I’d like to start by saying that we as a City will do everything we can to support the three warming center workers and one guest who have tested positive,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Steinberg says he supports the county’s decision and supports the city in opening more warming centers.

I recognize and accept that opening overnight shelters during the pandemic raises difficult questions. There are risks to bringing large numbers of people indoors. There are also serious risks if we leave hundreds of people outdoors every night with nowhere to get warm. Mayor Darrell Steinberg

Health officials tested 33 people Friday at Cesar Chavez Plaza and some of those test results are still pending. Also ongoing are contact tracing efforts for employees, volunteers and guests.

The city is still operating the City Hall Parking Garage from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for those who may want access a center.

