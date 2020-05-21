Health officials: Gyms, fitness studios cannot reopen in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County health officials said Thursday that gyms and fitness centers of any kind will not be able to reopen as the county moves further into its second stage of reopening.

The county had said earlier this week that smaller gyms and fitness studios would be granted permission to reopen on a case-by-case basis.

“The Department of Health Services was willing to work with small fitness studios to re-open based on significant restrictions and requirements that ensured ample space between customers and staff and disinfecting shared equipment in order to protect public health. However, we have received feedback from the state Department of Public Health that no gyms or small fitness studios of any kind may re-open at this point, and we will respect and follow that guidance.” Sacramento County Director of Health Services Dr. Peter Beilenson

According to the California Department of Public Health, the following can resume during stage 2:

Curb-side Retail

Manufacturers

Logistics

Childcare for those outside of the essential workforce

Office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)

Select services: car washes, pet grooming, and landscape gardening

Outdoor museums, and open gallery spaces and other public spaces with modifications

Under stage 2 attestation, which Sacramento County was granted Wednesday evening, the following can resume:

Destination retail (retail stores), including shopping malls and swap meets

Dine-in restaurants (other amenities, like bars or gaming areas, are not permitted in Stage 2)

Schools with modifications