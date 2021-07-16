Health officials hoping residents mask up indoors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Health officials in Yolo and Sacramento counties are hoping people will wear masks indoors again.

But after more than a year of restrictions, some say they do not want to go back.

“I would like to get to some normalcy,” said Walter Griffith.

Griffith says he is disappointed by the latest news but he understands the reason.

“Think about your neighbor, think about your family, think about your friends and just wear your mask,” Griffith said.

Following in the footsteps of Yolo County, Sacramento County’s public health urged people to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status as cases rise due to the delta variant.

“My concern is those who can’t get vaccinated,” said Patrice Griffith.

Patrice Griffith says they wear their masks because of their little one.

“The only member of our house of five that just can’t be vaccinated because we feel that we need to protect him and protect everyone else,” Patrice Griffith said.

Over at the Sacramento Sweets Company, most of the staff wear masks, and customers aren’t required to wear one.

“It is the customer’s choice so we kind of just leave it up to them,” said Oliver Birdsong.

Numerous businesses told FOX40 it is a difficult decision to make, but they believe people are allowed to make the best decision for themselves.

“Let’s do what we have to do to protect everyone,” Walter Griffith said.