Health officials hosting COVID-19, flu vaccine clinic in Citrus Heights

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Health officials are hosting a COVID-19 and flu shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Citrus Heights Community Center.

COVID-19 cases in Sacramento continue to decrease, and health officials are looking to build on that momentum as we head into flu season.

Even though COVID-19 numbers are improving across California and the county, health officials remember the devastating surge last winter before the more contagious delta variant was a factor.

Sacramento County will host double vaccination clinics where residents can get both a COVID-19 and flu shot on a rotating basis, offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses. 

Residents will also be able to get booster shots if eligible.

To find future clinics, click or tap here.

