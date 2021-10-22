Health officials investigating COVID-19 outbreak in Sacramento County Main Jail, RCCC

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County health officials are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at two facilities.

Sacramento County Public Health and Correctional Health are investigating outbreaks at the Sacramento County Main Jail and the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center.

The outbreak was confirmed on Monday, officials said. There are 32 positive cases at the main jail and 37 positive cases at RCCC.

In a release, county officials said staff is working to “identify the source and mitigate transmission.”

Officials said contact tracing and large-scale testing are being conducted at both facilities.