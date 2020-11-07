Health officials look ahead to the holidays as local counties risk falling backward in state’s tier system

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento and surrounding counties are now on track to revert to the more restrictive purple tier of California’s COVID-19 restrictions.

That means businesses and public facilities must prepare to close down indoor activities in a week or so.

It was a relief when area counties saw COVID-19 rates fall low enough to move from the purple tier to the less restrictive red tier.

That meant back to indoor dining at restaurants — albeit at 25% of capacity. Gyms and fitness clubs were finally allowed indoor activity at 10% of capacity.

But counties like Sacramento and Yolo have seen daily infection rates over the red tier guidelines of seven per 100,000 and above the 8% of positive tests allowed.

If that continues for another week, “then we could potentially be required to move to the purple tier on Tuesday, November 10,” said Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson.

That means businesses like restaurants, theaters, gyms, movie theaters and museums will have 72 hours in Yolo County to close indoor activities.

That could also mean a delay for school districts planning to reopen classrooms.

“They can’t be open for in-classroom instructions until we’ve been in the red for two weeks again,” Dr. Sisson explained.

However, schools that have already reopened can stay open.

Sacramento’s campaign to reach the lower orange tier by Halloween almost succeeded. Now, public health officials are telling businesses that they might have to backtrack.

“Unfortunately, the numbers started to go in the wrong direction,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

Yolo County said it may appeal an adverse assessment if it can show that there is a trend toward lowering the numbers.

Sacramento County also plans to challenge a state order to go back to purple to make sure their assessment numbers are accurate. But county health officials say that’s only likely to buy it another week to lower the numbers.

There is a testing and reporting lag, so it’s probably too late to change the numbers for next week.

“That means we probably will go back to the purple,” Dr. Kasirye told FOX40. “That means some businesses will have to close. Businesses like gyms and restaurants will have to have to operate outside only.”

Much of the infections are attributed to social gatherings.

There’s a big challenge in the coming weeks with more people expected to gather indoors during the holidays.

Some counties recommend no more than three families gathering at a time outdoors.

Protecting against carriers who show no symptoms is still the concern. Dr. Kasirye said people need to follow the usual recommendations for keeping safe and staving off the virus.

“The 6-feet separation, wearing a face covering and avoiding gatherings,” she explained.

No one wants to go back to hindering the economy, but health officials say it may be a necessary evil.

“Keeping case rate low and keeping people healthy is the best thing we can do to keep our businesses open and our economy thriving,” Sisson said.

The state’s COVID-19 tier designations for counties comes out on Monday.