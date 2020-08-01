Health officials: San Joaquin County at 149% ICU capacity, highest since pandemic began

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The intensive care units at hospitals in San Joaquin County are over capacity due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Services.

“Today is the highest hospital ICU occupancy rate since the beginning of the pandemic,” the county said in a press release.

OES says the ICUs are at 149% capacity. COVID-19 patients account for 53% of those beds, which amounts to 79 patients.

The county has operated above capacity for about two weeks. And according to a previous release on July 21, the county had been encouraged by the state to prepare a plan for the coming weeks in the case of an increase in hospitalizations.

San Joaquin County has seen an almost 3,000 case increase since then. On July 21 they had 8,799 cases and as of July 31, there are 11,483 cases, according to the county’s page.

As for the total hospital capacity rate, the county says it’s at 76% with 748 beds in use, of which 225 are COVID-19 patients.