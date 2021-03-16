Health officials urge caution as Sacramento County enters red tier

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – While Sacramento County is officially in the red tier Tuesday, meaning more businesses can reopen, doctors are urging the public to remain vigilant against COVID-19.

Sacramento residents are thrilled the county has once again entered the red tier.

“It’s awesome. Yeah, I’m in the restaurant business so it’s very good for us,” said Michael Avalos.

“Yeah we’re all excited, we’re tired of staying home,” Liz Dahl told FOX40.

While some say it’ll change little about their pandemic behavior, Others are happy Sacramento’s COVID-19 numbers are dropping.

“However they want to do it, I will still wear my mask and try to stay as healthy as possible,” said one resident who only identified herself as Lyn.

“You’ve got the vaccines now so hopefully we move in the right direction. People still need to take caution on things,” Avalos told FOX40.

However, doctors warn the pandemic is far from over.

“We can open things up some, but we need to take baby steps. If we do too much at once, this could lead to another surge,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Health.

Sacramento County was in the red tier just before the holiday season, but the virus surged as many families gathered and traveled.

“And that’s what led to the surges that really hit the peak number of deaths in cases that were occurring in late December and early January,” Dr. Blumberg explained.

To get to the orange tier Dr. Blumberg says masks and social distancing must continue.

“But we also know that the virus can be certainly be transmitted at high rates during the spring and summer and we saw that last year when things opened up,” he said.

However, Dr. Blumberg says this time around vaccine shots will be crucial in reopening the county more and more.

“I think we’ll be able to open up a lot more and really go back to the way of life that we had before,” he told FOX40.

For many of the people FOX40 spoke with, reaching this milestone has them feeling optimistic.

“Life has to go on, that’s the way the world works,” Avalos said.

For a complete list of what can reopen under the state’s red tier, click or tap here.