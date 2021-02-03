Health officials urge public to adjust Super Bowl plans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Like many events over the past year, health officials are asking the public to adjust their plans ahead of Super Bowl Sunday to avoid large indoor gatherings.

“If you’re going to get together with others from outside your household, the safest thing to do is to do that outside,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg with UC Davis Medical Center.

He recommends getting creative with your Super Bowl party plans.

“If you are hosting a Super Bowl party, make sure that the food tables, that you have several of them so that there’s no crowding around one table,” Dr. Blumberg said. “Set something up, a projector or a screen or a big TV, in your backyard so that people can social distance and enjoy it together. That’s definitely the way to go.”

And for those wanting to break away to bars or restaurants, a vast majority are still operating under strict purple tier restrictions.

Some of the bar and restaurant owners FOX40 spoke to said they plan to carry on with to-go orders and outdoor seating as best as they can. But others said they are closing down altogether, some for the very first time on Super Bowl Sunday, saying it’s just too expensive to stay open and pay their workers.

“Whether it be takeout or outdoor seating, it is significantly less. I mean, these businesses, this is traditionally a big revenue generator for them,” said Emilie Cameron with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

Cameron said while businesses won’t score big this Sunday, they are working with local eateries and bars to help score some points.

“The Downtown Sacramento Partnership has curated a list, so you’ll find all of the Super Bowl offers that you’ll find downtown. Head over to godowntownsac.com, we’ve put one easy place where you can find take out specials, who’s offering the game outside,” Cameron explained. “We really need the local community to help support these businesses now more than ever.”