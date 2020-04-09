Health professionals: Help available to those dealing with emotional distress during pandemic

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — We may be physically separated but health professionals say help is just a call away.

Golden Valley Medical Group Behavioral Health Director Jorge Fernandez said worry and anxiety over COVID-19 is adding to the stress of daily life for many people.

“Being socially isolated does not mean we have to be alone,” Fernandez told FOX40.

Even the Centers for Disease Control recognizes the emotional weight when dealing with the novel coronavirus.

“People are going through a loss of jobs. Students are at home that don’t know how to cope with the new pandemic. Parents might not know how to help their children with their homework,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez said even though most doctor visits are now over the telephone to slow the spread of the virus, calling, texting or emailing are still ways to connect and seek support.

“It gives them a safe space to vent their feelings and validate some of their feelings, but also to challenge a little bit of excessive fear,” Fernandez said.

Those in need of someone to talk to can call the 24-hour Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs at 66746.