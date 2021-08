SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley.

Temperatures in the upper-90s are expected, and some areas may see temperatures in the 100s.

The hottest day of the weekend will be on Sunday and it is advised to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Ohhh man it is HOT🔥



All the light orange you see is where there’s a heat advisory in effect. It expires tomorrow night.



Watch @FOX40 at 5 and we’ll chat about it! pic.twitter.com/uSUUIM8xyq — Sara Zendehnam (@szendehnam) August 14, 2021

The Heat Advisory will end Sunday night.