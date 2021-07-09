Heat exhaustion or heat stroke? Here’s how to tell the difference

(KTXL) — Knowing the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke is important as much of California faces blistering heat through the weekend.
Temperatures will soar past triple digits in the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys. The forecasted high temperature in Sacramento will be 111 degrees on Saturday and 110 degrees on Sunday.
Remember to stay hydrated and find shade or stay indoors whenever possible.
HEAT EXHAUSTION:
- Faintness or dizziness
- Excessive sweating
- Cool, pale and clammy skin
- Rapid and weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
If you start experiencing these symptoms, experts say to drink lots of water and find an air-conditioned place to relax.
HEAT STROKE:
- Throbbing headache
- No sweating
- Red, hot and dry skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Rapid and strong pulse
- Possible loss of consciousness
These symptoms mean you should seek medical attention, as heat stroke can be very dangerous.
Health experts say to drink plenty of water, especially during outdoor activities.