Heat exhaustion or heat stroke? Here’s how to tell the difference

(KTXL) — Knowing the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke is important as much of California faces blistering heat through the weekend.

Temperatures will soar past triple digits in the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys. The forecasted high temperature in Sacramento will be 111 degrees on Saturday and 110 degrees on Sunday.

Remember to stay hydrated and find shade or stay indoors whenever possible.

🥵 Dangerously hot temperatures will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses today into early next week.



When your body heats too rapidly to cool itself properly, you may experience a heat-related illness. More info: https://t.co/eeBUczQznC #cawx #CAHeat pic.twitter.com/I6yct0AWEC — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 9, 2021

HEAT EXHAUSTION:

Faintness or dizziness

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale and clammy skin

Rapid and weak pulse

Muscle cramps

If you start experiencing these symptoms, experts say to drink lots of water and find an air-conditioned place to relax.

HEAT STROKE:

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Red, hot and dry skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid and strong pulse

Possible loss of consciousness

These symptoms mean you should seek medical attention, as heat stroke can be very dangerous.

Health experts say to drink plenty of water, especially during outdoor activities.