Heat exhaustion or heat stroke? Signs to look out for

(KTXL) — With blistering temperatures in the Memorial Day forecast, it’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
HEAT EXHAUSTION:
- Faintness or dizziness
- Excessive sweating
- Cool, pale and clammy skin
- Rapid and weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
If you start experiencing these symptoms, experts say to drink lots of water and find an air conditioned place to relax.
HEAT STROKE:
- Throbbing headache
- No sweating
- Red, hot and dry skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Rapid and strong pulse
- Possible loss of consciousness
These symptoms mean you should seek medical attention, as heat stroke can be very dangerous.
The most important thing to remember is to stay hydrated and limit your time in the sun on triple digit days.
Temperatures in the Sacramento region will dip back into the 90s on Tuesday.