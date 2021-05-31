Heat exhaustion or heat stroke? Signs to look out for

(KTXL) — With blistering temperatures in the Memorial Day forecast, it’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

HEAT EXHAUSTION:

Faintness or dizziness

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale and clammy skin

Rapid and weak pulse

Muscle cramps

If you start experiencing these symptoms, experts say to drink lots of water and find an air conditioned place to relax.

HEAT STROKE:

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Red, hot and dry skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid and strong pulse

Possible loss of consciousness

These symptoms mean you should seek medical attention, as heat stroke can be very dangerous.

The most important thing to remember is to stay hydrated and limit your time in the sun on triple digit days.

Temperatures in the Sacramento region will dip back into the 90s on Tuesday.